    How is Anupama star Rupali Ganguly in real life? Read her tarot card, numerology predictions

    First Published Mar 10, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    Popular and celebrity tarot card reader and numerologist Ayush Gupta predicts what lies in store for TV actress and Anupama star Rupali Ganguly

    Rupali Ganguly is one of the popular TV actresses in India. The 44-years-old actress is currently playing the lead role in the popular TV show Anupama. According to BARC's ratings, Anupamaa is one of the most loved daily soap with TRPs and is currently ruling our television.
     

    Rupali Ganguly came into the limelight from the 2003 show Sanjivani, where she played the role of Dr. Simran. After the show's success, Rupali did in many shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bidaai, etc. Rupali more acclaim with her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. 

     

    A known celebrity tarot card reader and numerologist Ayush Gupta spoke about the actress's future and how she is by reading Rupali's cards and numbers. Gupta said, "Rupali has a warm personality and is always up for helping people. She is sharp, intelligent with an excellent memory."
     

    He added that Rupali has impressive management skills and a good social circle. The actress will also help needy people and loves learning and teaching. Rupali's cards are 'Queen of Pentacles' and 'Ace of Swords', which means at home, she shows her love to her family by cooking nutritious meals, keeping a clean and inviting home, and giving warm cuddles to those who need it the most.
     

    Rupali makes a financial contribution to the household all thanks to her impressive career. Ayush Gupta adds, “When this Card Queen of Pentacles occurs in a Tarot reading, you are representing the ultimate working parent archetype. You care for your family and domestic duties while also living for yourself and creating financial abundance. You can keep a healthy balance between home and work by combining the two and discovering your place of ‘flow’ and alignment. You desire to create a warm and secure environment for your family while giving your love and help freely.”
     

    Workwise, Rupali, has some great future ahead. “These cards indicate that work points are in a fantastic flow as per now and for the future too. It means people are loving you and will keep loving you. Your colourful personality, which you are living and displaying amazingly,” Also Read: Who is Anupama's real husband? Know Rupali Ganguly's love-story

    Gupta also added, “Ace of Cards shows that when it comes to health, the cards enable you to use your cause and mental capacity to make lifestyle changes that will impact your mind and body. It’s time to put old thoughts, negative thoughts, guilt, and regret behind you as well. Occasionally your mind is diving into different zones so try to balance. Professionally you need to bring more thrive in your conduct. The people who have supported you in your growth should be valued unconditionally. Success is like your companion. ” Also Read: Know Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's net worth, age, education, husband and more

