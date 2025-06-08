- Home
Housefull 5 enters 2025's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films – Check out all big hits
Housefull 5 enters 2025's top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films – Check out all big hits
Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 saw a 35% jump on Day 2, earning ₹30–32 crore. With a strong two-day total, it now ranks 8th among Bollywood’s top-grossing films of 2025.
10. Deva
Lifetime Collection: ₹32.07 crore
This Roshan Andrews film starred Shahid Kapoor and released on January 31, 2025.
9. The Diplomat
Lifetime Collection: ₹40.30 crore
Starring John Abraham, this Shivam Nair film released on March 14, 2025.
8. Housefull 5
2-Day Earnings: Around ₹55 crore
Akshay Kumar's film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, earned ₹24.35 crore on day one and around ₹30-32 crore on day two. It released on June 6, 2025.
7. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Lifetime Collection: ₹68.53 crore
This Anees Bazmee directorial, starring Kartik Aaryan, released on May 23, 2025.
6. Jat
Lifetime Collection: ₹89.30 crore
Directed by South Indian director Gopichand Malineni, this Sunny Deol starrer released on April 10, 2025.
5. Kesari Chapter 2
Lifetime Collection: ₹93.28 crore
Starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, this Karan Singh Tyagi film released on April 18, 2025.
4. Sikandar
Lifetime Collection: ₹103.45 crore
This Salman Khan starrer, directed by A. R. Murugadoss, released on March 30, 2025.
3. Sky Force
Lifetime Collection: ₹131.44 crore
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Sandeep Kelwani, this film stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. It released on January 24, 2025.
2. Raid 2
Lifetime Collection: ₹140.30 crore
Released on May 1, 2025, this Raj Kumar Gupta film starred Ajay Devgn.
1. Chhava
Lifetime Collection: ₹600.10 crore
Starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Laxman Utekar, this film released on February 14, 2025.