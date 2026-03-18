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Arti Singh Shares Stunning Moments from Thailand Getaway with Husband Deepak Chauhan
Actress Arti Singh is enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Thailand with husband Deepak Chauhan, sharing stunning beach photos on Instagram that are going viral and grabbing fans’ attention online quickly across social media platforms.
Govinda's niece and TV actress Arti Singh is currently vacationing in Thailand. She shared photos of herself having fun on the beach in a bikini.
Arti Singh is seen enjoying herself with her husband Deepak Chauhan by the sea in Thailand. She has posted a whole lot of photos from her vacation on her Instagram.
Arti Singh was spotted having fun on the streets of Thailand. In the photo, you can see her in a fun mood with her husband at a restaurant.
Arti Singh appeared in a multi-coloured short outfit. She also wore a cap for the occasion. In another photo, she is seen sitting under a tree and posing.
Arti Singh and Deepak Chauhan were seen in a romantic mood on the streets of Thailand. Here, Deepak is seen giving his wife a kiss.
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Just so you know, Arti Singh married businessman Deepak Chauhan on April 25, 2024, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. It was an arranged marriage.
Arti Singh has appeared in several TV serials. She gained a lot of fame from the show 'Waaris'. For those who don't know, she was also a part of Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 13.
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