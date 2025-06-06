Image Credit : Instagram

Romance and Revelations

Fans are also hoping for more clarity in Abhishek’s growing relationship with Rinki (Sanvikaa), Pradhan Ji’s daughter. Their romantic angle has been slowly building, and it remains to be seen how Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Pradhan Ji react once they discover what’s been quietly unfolding.

All 8 episodes of Panchayat Season 4 are set to release on July 2 on Prime Video. The show has won many hearts with its funny yet meaningful story. While the release date is already announced, the makers have added a fun twist. They are now asking fans to "vote" if they want the new season to come out earlier than planned.