2 5 Image Credit : Instagram

Anurag Dobhal's emotional post after coming out of the ICU

On Tuesday, Anurag posted this picture from the hospital on Instagram. He wrote, “Never thought I would be alive. It was impossible to return from the path I had taken. For me, this is no less than a miracle. I am an orphan today. I don't know what will happen next, but since I've got a new life, God must have thought of something.”