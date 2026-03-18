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Anurag Dobhal Health Update: ‘Never Thought I’d Survive,’ Says UK07 Rider From Hospital
Anurag Dobhal, who everyone knows as UK07 Rider, recently had a very serious accident. After his surgery, he has now shared a health update from the hospital.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Anurag Dobhal was admitted to the hospital after the accident
A few days ago, Anurag Dobhal met with an accident and was immediately taken to the hospital. There are claims that he had tried to commit suicide. Doctors said his condition was serious and even performed surgery. His manager had first shared a health update, which left fans very worried.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Anurag Dobhal's emotional post after coming out of the ICU
On Tuesday, Anurag posted this picture from the hospital on Instagram. He wrote, “Never thought I would be alive. It was impossible to return from the path I had taken. For me, this is no less than a miracle. I am an orphan today. I don't know what will happen next, but since I've got a new life, God must have thought of something.”
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Image Credit : Instagram
'I am out of ICU and safe': Anurag Dobhal
In his post, Anurag Dobhal added, “A lot of people are worried for me. I am out of the ICU and am safe now. Thank you to everyone who stood by me and prayed for me. Maybe I got this new life because of your prayers. I have left the rest to God.”
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Image Credit : Instagram
He had revealed his struggle with depression and family disputes
Just a few weeks ago, Anurag had shared a 2-hour long video on his YouTube channel. In it, he spoke about his battle with depression and family disputes. He claimed that his family had taken his property and were against his marriage. However, he later deleted this video.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Anurag Dobhal's claim of separation from wife Ritika Chauhan
Anurag had also said that his wife, Ritika Chauhan, has left him. But the couple is expecting their first child, and Ritika is in her ninth month of pregnancy. After the accident, a video of Ritika Chauhan visiting the hospital to meet Anurag went viral on social media.
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