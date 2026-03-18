The Haryana State Commission for Women has written to the CBFC, raising concerns over alleged obscenity in Nora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke'. The Karnataka Women's Commission has also flagged the song's lyrics as derogatory.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raising concerns over allegedly objectionable content in recently released songs, specifically the track 'Sarke Chunari Teri Sarke' featuring actor-dancer Nora Fatehi.

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In an official communication dated March 17, 2026, the Commission expressed "grave concern" over what it described as the growing presence of obscenity and vulgarity in songs approved for public release. The letter stated that the visuals and lyrics of the song appear to contradict standards and guidelines laid down under the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

According to the Commission, such content could have a negative and lasting influence on younger audiences. The letter noted that children and youth, who are often highly impressionable, may be particularly susceptible to the impact of popular media. "It has come to our attention that certain recently released song "Sarke Chunar teri Sarke" featuring Noora Fatehi the Known Dancer/Actress contain content that appears to contradict with the standards and guidelines prescribed under The Cinematograph Act, 1952," the letter read. "It is further observed that such content has the potential to exert a negative and lasting influence on children and youth, who are particularly impressionable and susceptible to the impact of popular media, thereby posing a matter of serious societal concern. The growing trend of suggestive visuals and lyrics in certain songs raises serious questions about compliance with the spirit of the Censor Board," the letter noted.

In the letter addressed to the CBFC, the Commission said that the increasing trend of suggestive visuals and lyrics in songs raises questions about adherence to the spirit of certification guidelines. It also emphasised the role of media in shaping societal values and called on regulatory authorities to ensure greater diligence and accountability while clearing content for public release. The Commission has requested the CBFC to provide a detailed response and to consider stricter scrutiny of similar content in the future.

Karnataka Commission echoes concerns

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Women has also taken note of complaints related to the lyrics of 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke', which features in the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' In a separate letter to the regional director of the CBFC, the Commission raised concerns that the lyrics could be derogatory and portray women in a disrespectful manner.

The Karnataka panel said the matter came to its attention following complaints from members of the public regarding lyrics used in films currently under production or promotion. The Commission stated that content perceived to denigrate the dignity of women could violate film certification guidelines.

The letter further noted that the public dissemination of provocative lyrics may affect the safety and social well-being of women. It emphasised that scenes or lyrics depicting women in an obscene or degrading manner fall within the scope of scrutiny under certification norms. The Commission has urged the CBFC to conduct a thorough review of the song and ensure that any objectionable lyrics or scenes are removed or modified before certification is granted.

Action with Film Chamber

In addition, the Karnataka panel has written to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, calling for greater oversight within the film industry regarding the use of what it described as obscene literature or dialogues in films. The letter highlighted growing public objections to certain song lyrics in Kannada cinema, including those linked to 'KD: The Devil', and urged filmmakers to exercise greater social responsibility. (ANI)