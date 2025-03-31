WWE: Top 5 Awkward Feuds in Pro-Wrestling History

Read Full Article

WWE: Professional wrestling thrives on interesting storylines and heated rivalries that attract audiences worldwide. However, not all feuds hit the mark. Some storylines have been met with confusion, discomfort, or unintended humor, leading to moments that fans and wrestlers alike would rather forget. Here are five of the most awkward feuds in WWE history.

1. The Invasion Angle (2001)

In 2001, WWE acquired its rival, WCW and ECW, leading to the ‘Invasion’ storyline. Fans expected dream matches and rivalries between WWE superstars and the newcomers. However, the execution fell flat. The absence of major WCW stars due to contractual issues left fans in disappointment. The storyline became focused on the McMahon family drama, with Vince McMahon leading WWE against his children Shane and Stephanie, who sided with WCW and ECW. This made it one of the most disappointing and awkward feuds in WWE history.

2. Kane vs Triple H (2002)

The rivalry between Kane and Triple H took an uncomfortable turn in 2002 with the ‘Katie Vick’ storyline. Triple H accused Kane of being responsible for the death of his former girlfriend, Katie Vick. This led to a series of awkward segments. One involved Triple H dressing as Kane and recreating inappropriate actions with a mannequin in a casket, which was intended to represent Katie Vick.

3. Big Boss Man vs Al Snow (1999)

In 1999, the storyline between Big Boss Man and Al Snow began when Big Boss Man kidnapped and cooked Al Snow's pet chihuahua, Pepper, serving it to him as a meal. This led to a match concept that involved a steel cage surrounded by a Hell in a Cell structure. Outside it, vicious dogs patrolled the area between the cages. However, the actual match was far from intimidating, as the dogs appeared disinterested and the match itself was poorly received.

4. Booker T vs Edge (2002)

The rivalry between Booker T and Edge in 2002 began with a dispute over a Japanese shampoo commercial. Both superstars were shown as desperate for the same endorsement deal, leading to a series of matches. While the in-ring action was strong, the storyline's foundation was seen as abysmal and lazy.

5. Hornswoggle as Mr. McMahon's Illegitimate Son (2007)

In 2007, WWE introduced a storyline revealing that company chairman Vince McMahon had an illegitimate son within the roster. After weeks, the revelation that Hornswoggle, a funny character, was McMahon's son left fans surprised. The drama involved many awkward interactions between Hornswoggle and Vince McMahon.

