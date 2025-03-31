user
user icon

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia 76ers Struggle Consistently

NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024-25 season has been riddled with setbacks, from injuries to defensive struggles. Here are the five biggest reasons behind their ongoing woes.

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Why the Philadelphia 76ers Struggle Consistently
Vaishnav Akash
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 5:00 AM IST

NBA: The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the most frustrating teams in the NBA, showing promise yet failing to sustain long-term success. Despite having All-Star-caliber talent, the franchise has continuously fallen short when it matters most. This season has been no different, with injuries, chemistry issues, and front-office moves contributing to their struggles. With their playoff hopes slipping away, let’s break down the key reasons why the Sixers find themselves in this difficult position.

1. Injuries to Key Players

Injuries have derailed the 76ers' season yet again. Joel Embiid, their franchise face, has only played 19 games due to knee injuries, affecting the team’s performance. Tyrese Maxey, who was averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game, has also been sidelined since early March due to a sprained finger and back problems. Even Paul George, brought to strengthen the squad, has missed important games. With their three top players struggling to stay on the floor, the Sixers have been unable to maintain any momentum.

2. Lack of Team Chemistry

The Sixers made big moves in the offseason, but their team hasn’t clicked as expected. Paul George’s arrival was meant to add firepower, but chemistry with Embiid and Maxey has not worked yet. The constant lineup changes due to injuries haven’t helped either. The lack of chemistry has led to inconsistent performances.

3. Defensive Vulnerabilities

Defense wins championships, but Philadelphia has struggled massively on that end. Their perimeter defense has been weak. This has allowed teams to exploit them from three-point range. In a recent game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers conceded 132 points. The game showed their defensive woes. Without a consistent rim protector and with Embiid missing extended time, teams have been able to dominate them.

4. Ineffective Roster Moves

Midseason trades were supposed to give the team a lifeline, but the moves haven’t worked out. Quentin Grimes and Jared Butler were brought in to provide depth, yet neither has made a significant impact. The Sixers have struggled to find the right rotation. They have heavily relied on star players and when those stars are injured, the lack of bench production has been massive.

5. Financial Constraints

Philadelphia’s cap space is tied up in massive contracts for Embiid, George, and Maxey, leaving little for squad improvements. With the season slipping away and playoff hopes fading, tough decisions need to be taken in the offseason. Will they make a coaching change? Will they consider trading Embiid if the team continues to fall short? The uncertainty surrounding their future only adds to their struggles.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins remains optimistic despite loss to DC; Praises Aniket Verma's impact HRD

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins remains optimistic despite loss to DC; Praises Aniket Verma's impact

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Behind the Washington Wizards' Poor Run

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Behind the Washington Wizards' Poor Run

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc takes a dig at Travis Head after registering his maiden T20 fifer HRD

IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: Mitchell Starc takes a dig at Travis Head after registering his maiden T20 fifer

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR preview: Can skipper Hardik turn tables around for Mumbai Indians after 2 losses on trot? HRD

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR preview: Can skipper Hardik turn tables around for Mumbai Indians after 2 losses on trot?

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined INR12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against GT HRD

IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against GT

Recent Stories

Maharashtra Weather, March 31: Sunny and scorching conditions on Eid iwh

Maharashtra Weather, March 31: Sunny and scorching conditions on Eid

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins remains optimistic despite loss to DC; Praises Aniket Verma's impact HRD

IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins remains optimistic despite loss to DC; Praises Aniket Verma's impact

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Behind the Washington Wizards' Poor Run

NBA: Top 5 Reasons Behind the Washington Wizards' Poor Run

Delhi Weather, March 31: Hot and sunny Eid celebration ahead iwh

Delhi Weather, March 31: Hot and sunny Eid celebration ahead

MEDSRX formula: 6 lifestyle changes to prevent cancer

MEDSRX formula: 6 lifestyle changes to prevent cancer

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon