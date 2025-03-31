Lifestyle
Rashmika starts her day with a glass of water and ensures she stays hydrated throughout the day for glowing skin.
She uses a mild cleanser twice daily to remove impurities and maintain a healthy skin barrier.
Rashmika incorporates Vitamin C serum into her routine to repair skin damage and boost radiance.
She applies moisturizer regularly to keep her skin hydrated and prevent dryness.
Rashmika never skips sunscreen, opting for SPF 50 to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.
She uses niacinamide serum at night to reduce blemishes, control oil, and promote skin healing.
