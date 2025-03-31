Lifestyle

Rashmika Mandanna Skincare secrets

Hydration is Key

Rashmika starts her day with a glass of water and ensures she stays hydrated throughout the day for glowing skin.

Gentle Cleansing

She uses a mild cleanser twice daily to remove impurities and maintain a healthy skin barrier.

Vitamin C Serum

Rashmika incorporates Vitamin C serum into her routine to repair skin damage and boost radiance.

Moisturizing

She applies moisturizer regularly to keep her skin hydrated and prevent dryness.

Sunscreen Protection

Rashmika never skips sunscreen, opting for SPF 50 to shield her skin from harmful UV rays.

Night-Time Care

She uses niacinamide serum at night to reduce blemishes, control oil, and promote skin healing.

