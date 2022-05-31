Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What to expect from Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial, ahead of verdict

    First Published May 31, 2022, 5:34 PM IST

    Jurors began deliberation in the high-profile celebrity defamation suit of Johnny Depp v/s Amber Heard on May 27. The verdict is expected to be delivered on Tuesday (EST). Here are the possible verdicts that one can expect.

    Image: Getty Images

    The almost month-long courtroom drama of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's trial which was being heard at the Fairfax Courthouse in Virginia, is finally coming to an end. The closing arguments in the million-dollar defamation suit filed by Depp against his ex-wife Heard were presented on Friday after which the jurors have started to begin the deliberation in the matter. Ahead of the verdict, which is expected to be pronounced today on Tuesday, here are the possible verdicts that may be delivered.

    ALSO READ: They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard with a $50 million defamation suit over an op-ed that Heard wrote in the Washington Post over domestic violence. Although Heard did not mention Depp’s name in the piece, his lawyers told the court that it did tarnish his image. In return for Depp’s suit, Heard filed a countersuit of $100 million.

    Image: Getty Images

    After six-week-long court proceedings, the trial came to an end on May 27, after both the lawyers presented their closing arguments. The jurors were then retired and asked to deliberate their verdict on whether or not Amber Heard’s op-ed defamed Johnny Depp’s, which is expected to be delivered today.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

    Image: Getty Images

    The jurors must come up with a  unanimous verdict. If the jurors decided to rule in favour of Johnny Deep, then Amber Heard will have to pay him $50 million, the compensation that Depp has sought. The jurors, however, will decide whether she needs to more or less than $50 million.

    ALSO READ: Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

    Image: Getty Images

    In case Johnny Depp wins the legal battle against Amber Heard and is not paid the full amount, his team of lawyers would still hail such an outcome as vindication for its arguments and would further pronounce Depp’s reputation restored. There is also a possibility of Amber Heard facing a prison term for perjury as this is a civil, not a criminal case.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Closing arguments in defamation suit begin

    Image: Getty Images

    On the contrary, if the jurors deliberate the judgement in favour of Amber Heard, then Johnny Depp can potentially be asked to pay her $100 million, that she sought through the countersuit as damages.

    Image: Getty Images

    Again, the jurors would be able to decide whether the compensation amount asked by Amber Heard is too high or insufficient and recommend an adjustment accordingly that Johnny Depp will have to pay.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this RBA

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan joins Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Cruise; how? Read this

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion to Samrat Prithviraj and more: Movies, web series releasing in June

    Stranger Things When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix Know subscription plans gcw

    Stranger Things: When will Season 4 Volume 2 premiere on Netflix? Know subscription plans

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1 RBA

    Vijay Babu case update: Malayalam actor, says he will return to India from Dubai on June 1

    Video Disha Patani shows off her dance movies; fans don't miss it RBA

    Video: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves; fans don't miss it

    Recent Stories

    Char Dham yatra guide From essential items to carry to important guidelines know it all gcw

    Char Dham yatra guide: From essential items to carry to important guidelines; know it all

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Unexpected season but unity in the team will help MI Mumbai Indians bounce back - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Unexpected season but unity in the team will help MI bounce back' - Rohit Sharma

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising - gps

    UP police arrests man for doing dangerous stunts while driving; uploads video of him apologising

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22 - adt

    Bengaluru to get its first IKEA store on June 22

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it gcw

    5 features of iQoo Neo 6 you need to know before purchasing it

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon