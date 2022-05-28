Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial has come to an end with the jurors announcing the judgement on Tuesday. Amidst this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a wish for the two actors.

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 28, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle, wherein the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor slammed a $40 million defamation suit on his ex-wife Amber Heard, is inching closer towards its net. On late Friday night (IST), the lawyers of both the actors presented their closing arguments at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

    Now that the jurors are expected to deliver their judgement on Tuesday, a tweet from Elon Musk has caught the attention of those following the courtroom drama. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, had a wish for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that he shared on his Twitter profile. 

    “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. (sic)” wrote SpaceX CEO while replying to a tweet that mentioned “takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial”.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

    Take a look at his Tweet here:

    Interestingly, Elon Musk’s tweet came in a day after Johnny Depp’s text on him and Amber Heard that he sent to his ex-talent manager Christian Carino, was read out in the court on Wednesday. The text, which was vulgar and explicit in nature, talked about the alleged affair between Musk and Heard. "Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before..." Depp wrote in the text. Elon Musk reportedly dated Amber Heard while she was already married to Johnny Depp.

    It was in May 2016 when Amber Heard obtained a restraining order from the court against Johnny Depp, citing domestic violence. The two actors were married from 2015 to 2017.

    ALSO READ: Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

    Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million dollars after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post wherein she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard, in response, has filed a countersuit of $100 million against Depp.

    Meanwhile, the final judgement in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial judgement will be delivered on Tuesday. The jurors must come up with a unanimous verdict.

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda first look out drb

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's first look, out!

    Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days

    Aryan Khan drugs case Ex NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede to face action?

    Watch Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike will leave you baffled; check out netizens' reactions-tgy

    Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike will leave you baffled; check out netizens' reactions

    Recent Stories

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; deliberate on Islamophobia, communalism in India

    3000 clerics gather in UP's Deoband; discuss Islamophobia, hate in India

    NBA 2022, National Basketball Associaiion: Miami Heat Jimmy Butler masterclass in numbers-krn

    NBA 2022: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler's masterclass in numbers

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details - adt

    CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: This is not the Virat Kohli that we know - Virender Sehwag brutally honest opinion-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'This is not the Virat Kohli that we know' - Virender Sehwag's brutally honest opinion

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

    Recent Videos

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon