They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial has come to an end with the jurors announcing the judgement on Tuesday. Amidst this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a wish for the two actors.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle, wherein the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor slammed a $40 million defamation suit on his ex-wife Amber Heard, is inching closer towards its net. On late Friday night (IST), the lawyers of both the actors presented their closing arguments at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

Now that the jurors are expected to deliver their judgement on Tuesday, a tweet from Elon Musk has caught the attention of those following the courtroom drama. The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, had a wish for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that he shared on his Twitter profile.

“I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. (sic)” wrote SpaceX CEO while replying to a tweet that mentioned “takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial”.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Take a look at his Tweet here:

Interestingly, Elon Musk’s tweet came in a day after Johnny Depp’s text on him and Amber Heard that he sent to his ex-talent manager Christian Carino, was read out in the court on Wednesday. The text, which was vulgar and explicit in nature, talked about the alleged affair between Musk and Heard. "Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before..." Depp wrote in the text. Elon Musk reportedly dated Amber Heard while she was already married to Johnny Depp.

It was in May 2016 when Amber Heard obtained a restraining order from the court against Johnny Depp, citing domestic violence. The two actors were married from 2015 to 2017.

ALSO READ: Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million dollars after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post wherein she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard, in response, has filed a countersuit of $100 million against Depp.

Meanwhile, the final judgement in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial judgement will be delivered on Tuesday. The jurors must come up with a unanimous verdict.