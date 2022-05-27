Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Camille Vasquez? Johnny Depp's legal eagle is now an internet celebrity

    First Published May 27, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

    Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez became an overnight internet sensation with her arguments during the $50 million defamation trial that he has filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

    For weeks, millions of viewers across the world have tuned in to watch the live broadcast of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle wherein the former has slapped a defamation suit against the latter. The celebrity legal battle has gained popularity among people across the globe who have been following every detail of the case. Amidst this possibly Hollywood’s biggest and most dramatic, there is one person who has come out shining and has become an internet sensation, overnight. It is none other than Camille Vasquez, one of Depp's lawyers, who has gained the spotlight for her strong arguments and of course the objections, clippings of which are viral across all social media platforms.

    Camille Vasquez is being hailed on the internet for her sharp legal style. So much so, that t-shirts with her name and hashtags have been making the rounds on the net. One of the most famous videos of Camille Vasquez is where she is repeatedly interrupting Amber Heard's attorney to "object". The two-minute-long video went viral on social media within a matter of a few days.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Closing arguments in defamation suit begin

    So, who is Camille Vasquez? Camille is a young lawyer from California. The 37-year-old legal eagle was born to Cuban and Colombian parents in San Francisco. She graduated from the prestigious University of South California and then from Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles in 2010.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    The young lawyer has been working as an associate with Brown Rudnick for the last four years. It is the same high-profile law firm that was contracted by Johnny Depp to represent him in his $50m defamation case suit against Amber Heard.

    Camille Vasquez specialises in litigation and arbitration. She keeps her focus on representing the plaintiffs in defamation cases, something that she is already doing for Johnny Depp in the lawsuit against Amber Heard.

