Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Closing arguments in defamation suit begin

The closing arguments in the $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amer Heard have begun.

Image: Getty Images

The high-profile defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his former wife Amer Heard is inching closer to its judgement as the closing arguments have begun after six weeks of trial in Virginia. The 58-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million over an op-ed the ‘Aquaman’ actress had written in The Washington Post, claiming of being a domestic abuse victim. In response to Johnny Depp’s defamation suit, Amber Heard has filed a countersuit of $100 million.

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, began the closing arguments and asked the jury to hold Amber Heard “accountable for her 'lies'". After Vasquez’s closing statements, Amber Heard’s lawyer began with her closing arguments. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court The celebrity trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard which has been broadcast live every week has gained a massive public interest as both Depp and Heard hurled serious accusations of emotional, verbal and physical abuse at each other.

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard and her team of lawyers told the jurors of cruel and erratic Johnny Depp, prone to alcohol and drug binges as well as violent behaviour. ALSO READ: A look at Kate Moss’s net worth amidst Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

Image: Getty Images

On Thursday when Amber Heard took the stand, she became emotional while telling the court of the "harassment, the humiliation, the campaign against me that's echoed every single day on social media and now in front of cameras, in this room". Johnny Depp, on the other hand, offered a starkly different picture of their relationship. He alleged that Amber Heard was a volatile spouse who demeaned and abused him. When he took the stand, he told the jurors that Heard had a "need" for conflict and violence.

Image: Getty Images