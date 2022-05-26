Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress, in return, has filed a countersuit of $100 million.

As days pass by, the Fairfax courthouse in Virginia has been witnessing a lot of courtroom drama amidst the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed in The Washington Post wherein she alleged that she suffered from domestic violence. In recent developments in the case, Johnny Depps’ text message to his former talent agent Christian Carinno was read out wherein he has talked about the affair between his ex-wife and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The text sent by Johnny Depp is explicit and vulgar in nature, screenshots of which are now viral on social media.

"Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before…” Johnny Depp said in the text message which was read out in the court on Wednesday. Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of having an affair with the SpaceX CEO during the course of their marriage. ALSO READ: A look at Kate Moss’s net worth amidst Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

In the text that was read out in front of the jurors, Johnny Depp called Amber Heard a "gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling overused flappy fish market”. ALSO READ: Why over 2 mn people signed petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

"I can only hope karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath away from her," Johnny Depp further wrote in the text. He also responded in the affirmative when he was asked if he wrote the text.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s former girlfriend and supermodel, Kate Moss, briefly testified in the matter on Wednesday. Moss, who testified in Depp’s favour, denied any allegation put against Depp regarding pushing her down the staircase, during the time when they were in a relationship. She said that Depp, instead, brought her medical help and assistance.

