Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp’s text about Elon Musk, Amber Heard read out in court

    First Published May 26, 2022, 8:36 PM IST

    Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress, in return, has filed a countersuit of $100 million.

    Image: Getty Images

    As days pass by, the Fairfax courthouse in Virginia has been witnessing a lot of courtroom drama amidst the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed in The Washington Post wherein she alleged that she suffered from domestic violence.

    In recent developments in the case, Johnny Depps’ text message to his former talent agent Christian Carinno was read out wherein he has talked about the affair between his ex-wife and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The text sent by Johnny Depp is explicit and vulgar in nature, screenshots of which are now viral on social media.

    Image: Getty Images

    "Come see me face to face...I'll show him things he's never seen before…” Johnny Depp said in the text message which was read out in the court on Wednesday. Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of having an affair with the SpaceX CEO during the course of their marriage.

    ALSO READ: A look at Kate Moss’s net worth amidst Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial

    Image: Getty Images

    In the text that was read out in front of the jurors, Johnny Depp called Amber Heard a "gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling overused flappy fish market”.

    ALSO READ: Why over 2 mn people signed petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2?

    Image: Getty Images

    "I can only hope karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath away from her," Johnny Depp further wrote in the text. He also responded in the affirmative when he was asked if he wrote the text.

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Johnny Depp’s former girlfriend and supermodel, Kate Moss, briefly testified in the matter on Wednesday. Moss, who testified in Depp’s favour, denied any allegation put against Depp regarding pushing her down the staircase, during the time when they were in a relationship. She said that Depp, instead, brought her medical help and assistance.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kate Moss appeared in front of the jurors via video link from the United Kingdom. She was called in as a rebuttal witness by Johnny Depp’s team after Amber Heard spoke of the alleged staircase incident involving Moss and Depp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    IPL 2022 Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final drb

    IPL 2022: Aamir Khan preps to release Laal Singh Chaddha at IPL final

    Hollywood Top Gun Maverick Twitter review Tom Cruise film hailed as sensational movie of the year drb

    Top Gun Maverick Twitter review: Tom Cruise’s film hailed as 'sensational', 'movie of the year'

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    Priyanka Chopra Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian pay tribute to Texas school shooting victims

    Recent Stories

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo in Odesa rescued from Russian President Putin's wrath snt

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo, rescued from Putin's wrath

    Man vs Bee trailer Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix series drb

    Man vs Bee trailer: Rowan Atkinson is ready to tickle your bones in Netflix’s series

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun snt

    F1 fans mock Bernie Ecclestone after former boss arrested for illegally carrying a gun

    Indian peacekeepers repulse militia strike on Congo posts

    Indian peacekeepers repulse militia strike on Congo posts

    Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor which sister looked hotter in a slit gown drb

    Janhvi Kapoor or Shanaya Kapoor, which sister looked hotter in a slit gown?

    Recent Videos

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon