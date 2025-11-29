Delhi has launched its first-ever hot air balloon experience at DDA Baansera Park in Sarai Kale Khan. The ride ascends to 150 feet, providing aerial views of the Yamuna. LG Vinai Kumar Saxena highlighted the initiative's safety and professionalism.

Delhi's first-ever hot air balloon experience officially launched at DDA Baansera Park in Sarai Kale Khan on Saturday, November 29, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to try the new recreational activity. The inaugural day saw Delhiites lining up early to witness the lift-off and enjoy panoramic views from above the Yamuna riverfront.

The hot air balloon ascends up to 150 feet, and gives riders a sweeping aerial view of the Yamuna bank, surrounding green spaces and key city landmarks. Visitors who experienced the ride shared the excitement of trying something they described as both thrilling and safe. One of them, speaking about the height and experience, said it was a moment worth remembering. "I got to experience this for the first time, that too in Delhi," the visitor said, adding that they felt calm because "it was only 150 feet high."

Official Endorsement and Safety Standards

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who had earlier reviewed the trial flight, shared that the initiative brings something new to Delhi's recreational landscape. Calling it a "first-ever kind of experience," he highlighted the professional and safety standards involved in operating the balloon rides.

In a social media post, Saxena elaborated that the service is operated by trained experts and complies with stringent safety parameters. He described the project as a step towards enhancing the capital's leisure offerings. https://x.com/LtGovDelhi/status/1993306537520251267?s=20

"Happy to share that the trials for Delhi's first ever Hot Air Balloon rides, today at DDA's Baansera Park on the Yamuna were successful. To be run by a qualified & professional operator, the balloon rides meet the highest standards of safety parameters," wrote Saxena. (ANI)