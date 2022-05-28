Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Amidst Johnny Depp and Amber Head’s legal battle, rumours regarding Dwayne Johnson replacing Depp as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ have started doing rounds on social media.

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is soon coming to an end, fresh rumours have started doing rounds on social media regarding the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. Depp, most loved for his character of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ that he played for over a number of years in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, is rumoured to have been replaced by ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.

Fresh rumours are suggestive that the makers of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise are considering replacing Johnny Depp with Dwayne Johnson for the role of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’. The makers are considering developing a new spin-off to the franchise, for which they are rumoured to be considering Johnson for the lead role. ALSO READ: WHO IS CAMILLE VASQUEZ? JOHNNY DEPP'S LEGAL EAGLE IS NOW AN INTERNET CELEBRITY

As the courtroom drama of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard inches closer to coming to an end, fans of Depp have come out in his defence. His fans have extended their support for the actor who also starred in numerous other blockbusters including 2009’s Public Enemies, 2005’s Willy Wonka, 1994’s Ed Wood, and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, among many others. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Closing arguments in defamation suit begin

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer officially confirmed recently that a script is being developed where Margot Robbie will take over the lead character. When asked if Johnny Depp’s character ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ would return, he said that currently there were no plans in the works.

