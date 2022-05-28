Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Johnny Depp replaced by Dwayne Johnson in Pirates of the Caribbean?

    First Published May 28, 2022, 12:35 AM IST

    Amidst Johnny Depp and Amber Head’s legal battle, rumours regarding Dwayne Johnson replacing Depp as ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ have started doing rounds on social media.

    Image: Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle is soon coming to an end, fresh rumours have started doing rounds on social media regarding the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. Depp, most loved for his character of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ that he played for over a number of years in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, is rumoured to have been replaced by ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson.

    Image: Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    Fresh rumours are suggestive that the makers of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise are considering replacing Johnny Depp with Dwayne Johnson for the role of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’. The makers are considering developing a new spin-off to the franchise, for which they are rumoured to be considering Johnson for the lead role.

    ALSO READ: WHO IS CAMILLE VASQUEZ? JOHNNY DEPP'S LEGAL EAGLE IS NOW AN INTERNET CELEBRITY

    Image: Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    As the courtroom drama of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard inches closer to coming to an end, fans of Depp have come out in his defence. His fans have extended their support for the actor who also starred in numerous other blockbusters including 2009’s Public Enemies, 2005’s Willy Wonka, 1994’s Ed Wood, and 2010’s Alice in Wonderland, among many others.

    ALSO READ: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: Closing arguments in defamation suit begin

    Image: Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer officially confirmed recently that a script is being developed where Margot Robbie will take over the lead character. When asked if Johnny Depp’s character ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ would return, he said that currently there were no plans in the works.

    Image: Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    It is after this that rumours regarding Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp for the role of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. While an official confirmation or rejection on this rumour is awaited, Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle of $50 million defamation suit has heard the closing arguments from their respective lawyers. The jurors must come out with a unanimous verdict in the matter.

