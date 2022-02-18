Unchartered: Was Tom Holland 'fired' as bartender because of his celebrity status?
Unchartered actor Tom Holland revealed that he was fired as a bartender by his manager because he found out about Tom being a celebrity.
According to a media report, Tom Holland revealed that he was working as a bartender in the United Kingdom. While he was enjoying his job, the manager there decided to fire him because of his ‘celebrity status'.
It was during the filming of his latest release ‘unchartered’ when this incident take place. Tom Holland’s character in ‘Unchartered’ is a bartender; and when he got the opportunity to learn a few tricks and traits of a bartender and to understand his Unchartered character better, he instantly grabbed on it.
Tom Holland was working as a bartender at a restaurant in London, United Kingdom. He reportedly said that one of his favourite things about being an actor is when he gets an opportunity to learn a new skill for his character portrayal. And when he does get such an opportunity, he instantly grabs the opportunity.
"So I went to a bartending school. I ended up doing a few shifts at this bar in London, which was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed it. And it's a nice little set-piece in the movie, " said Tom Holland, reportedly.
But as people slowly and gradually started finding out about Tom Holland working as a bartender at this particular restaurant, the crowd started flocking to the bar. That is when the manager figured out Tom Holland’s celebrity status. This is when Tom Holland says, “Eventually I sort of got kicked out." Unchartered, starring actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, released in the theatres on Friday, February 18.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland's last release, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, has been breaking records. The Marvel film, early this week, broke the record of Avatar's box office collection in North America, becoming the third highest-grossing film there.