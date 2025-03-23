user
Venjaramoodu murders: Can't see mother and brother suffer, accused Afan tells his father Rahim

Police confirm financial strain as the motive behind the Venjaramoodu double murder. Afan, burdened by debt and unable to repay creditors, allegedly killed his mother to end their suffering. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 23, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have confirmed that the gruesome double murder in Venjaramoodu was driven by severe financial strain. According to the police, both Afan and his mother were facing financial hardships, with no money in hand. Afan, despite being in significant debt, had managed to purchase a bike worth Rs 2 lakh.

On the day of the murder, Afan was supposed to repay a debt of Rs 50,000. The day before the murder, he had borrowed Rs 200 from his girlfriend. He used Rs 100 to fuel his bike and went with his mother to borrow money from a relative’s house. The duo spent Rs 100 to have dosa at a local restaurant. According to Afan's statement, he committed the murders before the creditors arrived.

The police interrogated both Afan and his father, Rahim. During the questioning, Rahim, visibly emotional, told Afan that he destroyed everything. Afan replied that he couldn’t bear to see his mother and younger brother suffer.

There were rumors that Afan was influenced by movies to commit the murders, but the police have dismissed these claims as false. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to file a charge sheet soon.

