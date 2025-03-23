Business

Bata to Whirlpool: 6 companies that aren't Indian firms

1. Hindustan Unilever

Although this company operates in India, it belongs to the UK and the Netherlands. Although HUL is an Indian company, it is a subsidiary of Unilever in the UK. 
 

2. Whirlpool

It is known that Whirlpool also has a lot of demand in the country. In fact, it belongs to America. 
 

3. Vespa

The famous scooter manufacturer Vespa seems to be an Indian brand. But in fact, it belongs to Italy. 
 

4. Nestle

We think that Maggi, Nescafe, KitKat etc. belonging to Nestle Company are Indian companies. In fact, it belongs to Switzerland. 
 

5. Bata

Many people think of Bata as an Indian company. In fact, it is a Swiss company. It was started in 1931. 
 

6. Horlicks

Horlicks is one of the most used milk powders in India. Many of us think this is an Indian brand. In fact, it belongs to the UK. 
 

