WWE: Cody Rhodes’ Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring

WWE: Cody Rhodes may be known for his legacy, but he’s had his share of fiery confrontations. From slapping The Rock to brutal feuds, here are his most heated WWE moments.

WWE: Cody Rhodes Most Heated Moments Inside the Ring
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 22, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

WWE: Cody Rhodes isn’t just a talented wrestler, he’s also an emotional, passionate competitor who wears his heart on his sleeve. From bitter rivalries to unscripted explosions, he’s had plenty of moments where emotions ran high. These aren’t just wrestling matches, they’re moments that defined Cody’s career and proved that he’s willing to go to war for his place in WWE.

#5: Going Off-Script Against Chris Jericho - AEW, 2019

Before returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes was one of the pillars of AEW. His feud with Chris Jericho turned personal when Jericho took shots at Cody’s family. What started as a scripted promo quickly turned real as Cody fired back with real-life insults, catching even Jericho off-guard. The moment made it one of AEW’s most heated exchanges.

#4: The Parking Lot Brawl with The Rock - 2024

The build-up to WrestleMania 40 was personal. Cody Rhodes was on a mission to dethrone Roman Reigns, but The Rock stood in his way. What was supposed to be a simple segment turned violent when The Rock took things too far, ambushing Cody in the parking lot and leaving him bloodied. The segment was meant to be scripted, but The Rock’s brutal execution made it feel all too real, and Cody’s aggression after the beatdown showed how personal things had become.

#3: Breaking Down in Tears After Hell in a Cell - 2022

Cody’s match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell was more than just a fight, it was a test of willpower. With a torn muscle, he entered the steel structure in immense pain. As the match ended, Cody was visibly emotional and broke down in the ring. It wasn’t a storyline, it was the rawest display of resilience and pain WWE had seen in years.

#2: The Slap Heard Around the World - SmackDown, 2024

In one of the most unexpected moments of 2024, Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock across the face during a SmackDown segment. The tension between them had been building for weeks, but no one expected Cody to lay hands on The Great One. The slap echoed through the arena, sending shockwaves across the WWE Universe and proving that Cody wasn’t afraid of the biggest names in the business.

#1: WrestleMania 40 - The Redemption Arc

For years, Cody Rhodes’ story in WWE was unfinished. He had walked away, built himself elsewhere, and returned for one reason, to finish his story. WrestleMania 40 was his moment. As he stood across from Roman Reigns, the weight of his career, his father’s legacy, and the expectations of the fans rested on his shoulders. The match was brutal, personal, and emotional. When the final bell rang, and Cody stood tall, the world knew that this was a career-defining moment, built on years of struggle, heartbreak, and redemption.

