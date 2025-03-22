George Foreman, boxing legend and business mogul, dies at 76

Read Full Article

George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight champion who defied time to reclaim his title at 45 and later built a fortune selling his namesake grills, has died at 76. His family confirmed his passing on Instagram, though no cause of death was disclosed.

A towering figure in the sport, Foreman first won the world heavyweight title in 1973, dismantling Joe Frazier with his devastating power. After losing to Muhammad Ali in the legendary "Rumble in the Jungle" the following year, he eventually stepped away from boxing in 1977, embracing a life of faith as a preacher.

Then, in one of the most improbable comebacks in sports history, Foreman returned to the ring a decade later, fighting his way back to the top. In 1994, at age 45, he stunned the world by knocking out the undefeated Michael Moorer to reclaim the heavyweight title, becoming the oldest champion in history.

His career spanned generations—he fought Chuck Wepner in the 1960s, Frazier and Ali in the ’70s, Dwight Muhammad Qawi in the ’80s, and Evander Holyfield in the ’90s—solidifying his place among boxing’s greatest heavyweights.

Outside the ring, Foreman’s charisma and entrepreneurial spirit made him a household name. His endorsement of the George Foreman Grill turned into a business empire, earning him hundreds of millions and ensuring his legacy beyond sports.

His family’s statement honored him as “a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy.” They described him as a “devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great-grandfather” who lived with “unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

Foreman’s influence extended far beyond boxing—he was an Olympian, a philanthropist, a preacher, and a symbol of perseverance. Whether in the ring, the pulpit, or business, he fought every battle with determination, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.

