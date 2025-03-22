Sports
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to take place today, with defending champions KKR taking on RCB at Eden Gardens Stadium.
With KKR taking on RCB in the IPL 2025, let’s take a look at six players to watch out for in an exciting clash.
Given his price tag of whopping INR 23.75 crore, Venkatesh Iyer will be hoping to deliver his best with his aggressive batting and all-round abilities.
RCB star stalwart Virat Kohli is expected to hog the spotlight, not because of his popularity but also a decent record at Eden Gardens, aggregating 371 runs in 13 matches.
Varun Chakravarthy has been in an incredible form ever since India comeback last year and is expected to carry on his rhythm into the IPL 2025 opening match.
Rajat Patidar is set to play his first match as a captain of RCB and is expected to showcase his captaincy capabilities from the game one of the season.
Just like Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine is a mystery spinner who could make batters difficult to judge the ball. Also, he is an aggressive batter.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to impress with his swing bowling in his comeback match for RCB, where he started off his IPL career 16 years ago.
