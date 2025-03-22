Business

Bank of China to HSBC: Top 10 richest banks in world

1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

Net Worth: $6.898 trillion

Headquarters: China

Specialty: It is the world's largest bank, known for its strong balance sheet and global financing power.

2. Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)

Net Worth: $6.212 trillion

Headquarters: China

Specialty: A bank that plays an important role in the rural areas and agricultural growth of China.

3. China Construction Bank (CCB)

Net Worth: $5.837 trillion

Headquarters: China

Specialty: This bank specializes in retail banking, corporate banking and investment financing.

4. Bank of China (BOC)

Net Worth: $4.859 trillion

Headquarters: China

Specialty: This bank is famous for business and foreign exchange services at the global level.

5. JP Morgan Chase

Net Worth: $4.002 trillion

Headquarters: America

Specialty: America's largest and the world's most powerful investment bank.

6. Bank of America (BoA)

Net Worth: $3.261 trillion

Headquarters: America

Specialty: Leading in banking and financial services, serving global clients.

7. HSBC

Net Worth: $3.017 trillion

Headquarters: United Kingdom

Specialty: One of the world's leading multinational banks, present in 60+ countries.

8. BNP Paribas

Net Worth: $2.814 trillion

Headquarters: France

Specialty: Europe's largest bank, specializing in corporate and retail banking.

9. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Net Worth: $2.631 trillion

Headquarters: Japan

Specialty: Japan's largest bank, which is very important in the international banking sector.

10. Crédit Agricole

Net Worth: $2.403 trillion

Headquarters: France

Specialty: One of the top banks in America, providing innovative financing solutions.

Source- Global Ranking

Amber Enterprises to NALCO: Top 10 losers today

TCS to ICICI Bank: Top 6 Bullish stock picks for high returns

Gold Price RISE Today: Check latest updates on 24k price for March 21

TVS Motor to TCS: Top 10 stocks to watch out on March 21