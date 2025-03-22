Bank of China to HSBC: Top 10 richest banks in world

Business
Net Worth: $6.898 trillion
Headquarters: China
Specialty: It is the world's largest bank, known for its strong balance sheet and global financing power.
Net Worth: $6.212 trillion
Specialty: A bank that plays an important role in the rural areas and agricultural growth of China.
Net Worth: $5.837 trillion
Specialty: This bank specializes in retail banking, corporate banking and investment financing.
Net Worth: $4.859 trillion
Specialty: This bank is famous for business and foreign exchange services at the global level.
Net Worth: $4.002 trillion
Headquarters: America
Specialty: America's largest and the world's most powerful investment bank.
Net Worth: $3.261 trillion
Specialty: Leading in banking and financial services, serving global clients.
Net Worth: $3.017 trillion
Headquarters: United Kingdom
Specialty: One of the world's leading multinational banks, present in 60+ countries.
Net Worth: $2.814 trillion
Headquarters: France
Specialty: Europe's largest bank, specializing in corporate and retail banking.
Net Worth: $2.631 trillion
Headquarters: Japan
Specialty: Japan's largest bank, which is very important in the international banking sector.
Net Worth: $2.403 trillion
Specialty: One of the top banks in America, providing innovative financing solutions.
