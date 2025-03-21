user
user

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ season 2 premieres May 4 – Watch the trailer

AMC networks releases the trailer for ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 2, teasing high-stakes battles, power struggles, and Negan vs. Maggie. Premieres May 4 on AMC & AMC+.  
 

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 premieres May 4- Watch the trailer SRI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 21, 2025, 6:35 PM IST

Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): AMC Networks has released the highly anticipated trailer for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the battle for survival in a devastated New York City.
The season is set to premiere on May 4 on AMC and AMC+, and the newly unveiled trailer hints at escalating conflicts and power struggles between the new characters and formidable villains.
Set to the classic Rodgers & Hart tune 'Manhattan,' the trailer creates a hauntingly atmospheric backdrop as it introduces the latest twists in the ongoing fight for control in the post-apocalyptic city.
In a voiceover, Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, delivers a chilling dialogue: "You see, power equals power. So if you ain't with us... I guess you're in for... a bit of a shock."
The tension between the characters is palpable, suggesting that the stakes are higher than ever before.
As Season 2 unfolds, the growing war for dominance in New York City pits Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan against each other in a deadly struggle for control.
While they have been uneasy allies in the past, the new season sees them trapped on opposite sides of the conflict.
Their individual journeys intertwine as they realize that escaping this chaos will require much more than they ever imagined, forcing them into harrowing decisions.
The season promises to explore the complexities of survival, loyalty, and power in a world where alliances are fragile and enemies are everywhere.
As Maggie and Negan face increasingly dangerous foes, their relationship is tested in ways that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
As per Deadline, the new season also stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, and Kim Coates.
The new trailer suggests that each of these characters will play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama, with fresh faces bringing new threats and challenges to the already dangerous landscape of a ruined New York City.
'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 premieres on May 4, 2025, on AMC and AMC+. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni's $400M defamation lawsuit SRI

Blake Lively files motion to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s $400M defamation lawsuit

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them' MEG

Amaal Malik DELETES Instagram post on 'depression', Shares another post saying, 'Don't harass them'

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor MEG

Throwback: When Rashmika Mandanna cried for THIS act by Ranbir Kapoor

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career MEG

Shalini Pandey mocks comparison with Alia Bhatt; Shares her struggles in career

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on NTI

Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj respond to Betting App controversy with clarifications; Read on

Recent Stories

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur dmn

Kerala: Nine CPM workers convicted in 2005 murder of BJP worker Sooraj in Kannur

TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy Foods partners with RCB as Official Snacking Partner

TownBus, the snacking arm of GRB Dairy Foods partners with RCB as Official Snacking Partner

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

IPO Alert: B2B Commerce Platform RedCloud To Begin Trading On Nasdaq

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

Apollo To Acquire 25% Non-Controlling Stake In BP’s TANAP Unit For $1B: Retail’s Optimistic

4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer ATG

4 easy tips to remove Sun-tan this Summer

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon