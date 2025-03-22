Entertainment

Citadel to Heeramandi: Top 7 Most Expensive Web Series on OTT

Almost every week, a new web series is released on the OTT platform. But do you know which are the 7 most expensive web series with amazing stories? See the list…

7. Heeramandi

OTT Platform: Netflix

Budget: More than 200 crore rupees

6. Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Budget: Approximately 200 crore rupees

5. House of the Dragon

OTT Platform: Jio Hotstar

Budget: 200 million dollars (Approximately: 1720 crore rupees)

4. The Crown

OTT Platform: Netflix

Budget: 260 million dollars (Approximately 2236 crore rupees) for 6 seasons.

3. Stranger Things

OTT Platform: Netflix

Budget: 270 million dollars (Approximately 2322 crore rupees) for 4 seasons.

2. Citadel

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Budget: 300 million dollars (Approximately 2500 crore rupees)

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Budget: 400 million dollars (Approximately 3440 crore rupees) per season

