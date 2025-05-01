- Home
HIT 3 Movie Review: Nani Impresses in intense cop avatar in THIS gripping action thriller
HIT 3 delivers on high expectations with Nani's intense portrayal of cop Arjun Sarkar, offering a gripping narrative that keeps viewers hooked from start to finish.
| Published : May 01 2025, 03:47 PM
2 Min read
Arjun Sarkar, a tough and emotionally scarred cop shaped by his mother’s death, takes on a chilling psycho killer case. Known for his ruthless justice, his life takes an unexpected turn when Mrudula enters the picture, bringing a new twist to his intense journey.
HIT 3 presents a familiar story with a fresh screenplay. Director Sailesh Kolanu shines, showcasing Nani in a serious role. The narrative unfolds with questions surrounding Arjun Sarkar's life.
The director masterfully builds suspense through the screenplay. The second half delves into the villain's world, highlighting the hero's daring actions. Chaganti's discourses add an intriguing layer to the serious narrative.
Nani delivers a stellar performance as Arjun Sarkar, showcasing a different side of his acting prowess. Srinidhi Shetty adds beauty and talent to the screen, while the supporting cast delivers commendable performances. Surprise cameos add to the excitement.
Sailesh Kolanu's screenplay is captivating, complemented by San Jan Varughese's cinematography and Mikki J Meyer's music. The visuals in Kashmir and Rajasthan are striking, and Karthik Srinivas' editing is sharp. The production values are impressive.
HIT 3 is a must-watch for crime thriller enthusiasts, but its graphic violence may not be suitable for children or families. Nani's performance, the screenplay, and the music are highlights, while the excessive violence and some disconnected scenes in the second half are drawbacks.
