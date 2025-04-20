- Home
Pooja Hegde's candid revelation has added excitement to the world of Telugu cinema. Her admiration for Nani and her love for his film got everyone shocked.
Pooja Hegde Opens Up on future projects
Pooja Hegde, the talented actress known for her versatility, recently expressed her admiration for Nani, the "Natural Star" of Telugu cinema. During an interview, she revealed her desire to collaborate with him and shared her love for his iconic film, "Ninnu Kori." Her heartfelt words have sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see this potential pairing on screen.
Pooja's Admiration for Nani
Pooja Hegde praised Nani's acting prowess and his ability to bring authenticity to his roles. She described him as a versatile actor who excels in emotional and relatable performances. Her admiration highlights the mutual respect shared among artists in the industry.
Why "Ninnu Kori" Stands Out
Among Nani's films, "Ninnu Kori" holds a special place in Pooja's heart. She lauded his moving performance in the romantic drama, particularly in the emotional climax. The film's exploration of love and heartbreak resonated deeply with her, making it her favorite.
Fans' Excitement and Anticipation
Pooja expressed her desire to work with Nani, emphasizing how their collaboration could bring fresh energy to the screen. She believes their combined talents could create memorable cinematic moments. Fans are already imagining the magic they could create together.
The news of Pooja's admiration for Nani and her wish to work with him has thrilled fans. Social media is abuzz with discussions about this potential pairing. Many are hopeful that filmmakers will bring this dream collaboration to life soon.