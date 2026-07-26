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Hina Khan's Remark on Aamir Khan's Third Marriage Sparks Massive Online Controversy
TV actress Hina Khan has sparked controversy after commenting on Bollywood star Aamir Khan's third marriage. Her remarks quickly went viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions and igniting a heated debate among fans online.
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Hina Khan faces the wrath of Aamir's fans
Aamir Khan's fans are not happy with Hina Khan. The actor, Aamir, got married for the third time to Gauri Spratt on July 5 at the age of 61. While he was already getting trolled for it, Hina's recent statement has now made his fans really angry.
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None of Aamir Khan's films should have worked!
Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik were discussing a hot topic recently. Rubina asked if a superstar's personal life can affect their career. Hina shot back with a controversial take, saying, 'If that was the case, then none of Aamir Khan's films should have worked'.
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Mention of the third marriage
Rubina Dilaik tried to defend Aamir, saying he never had any major controversies. But Hina Khan quickly brought up his third marriage. She asked, 'Is this a small controversy? Don't you think common people will see this and wonder what's happening?'
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This is not good in society
Rubina argued that we shouldn't judge him, especially since he has given so many blockbuster films. Hina replied, 'I'm not judging him, but our society doesn't consider marrying over and over a good thing.' Her partner, Rocky Jaiswal, also joined in, adding, 'Forget marriage, even divorce is not seen well in our society'.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Netizens trolled both Hina and Rubina
After this video came out, netizens started trolling Hina Khan heavily. Some people commented, 'There are bigger problems in the country, what's the point of sitting and gossiping about someone else?' Others slammed both Hina and Rubina, saying it's wrong to do a 'panchayat' on someone's personal life.
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