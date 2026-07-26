Ryan Reynolds delighted fans with a surprise appearance in his Deadpool costume at Marvel's Comic-Con panel. He joined the cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday' on stage, teasing his involvement and confirming another Deadpool project is in development.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance in full 'Deadpool' costume during Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, delighting fans gathered for updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming films, according to People.

Reynolds took the stage during Marvel's presentation for 'Avengers: Doomsday', which is set to feature X-Men characters in the MCU for the first time. He was joined by cast members including Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd.

Although Marvel has not confirmed Reynolds' involvement in 'Avengers: Doomsday', the actor jokingly asked his fellow cast members whether filming was about to begin. Downey Jr. replied, "It's in the can, bro." "Look around you," Downey added, gesturing to the packed Hall H audience. "Did you bump your head?," according to People.

Playing along, Reynolds responded, "I see. So there's no additional photography, no overages, maybe last-minute additions...?"

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Reynolds on the Future of Deadpool

Reynolds last portrayed Wade Wilson in 2024's 'Deadpool & Wolverine', which grossed more than USD 1.3 billion worldwide, according to People.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the popular antihero.

Earlier this year, Reynolds revealed during Today's Sunday Sitdown Live that he had begun drafting the next Deadpool project.

More recently, at Fanatics Fest NYC, the actor hinted that another 'Deadpool' film is in development. "There's a few really deep cuts that are missing from the movies, I think there's a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics," Reynolds said. He added, "There's certainly some stuff that I love that Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan is a friend and an incredible comic book writer. There's stuff coming, there eventually will be another Deadpool film."

While Reynolds has previously indicated he is not rushing into a conventional 'Deadpool 4', he has repeatedly suggested that he is developing a different kind of Marvel project featuring Wade Wilson alongside characters from the X-Men universe, according to People.

'Avengers: Doomsday' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)