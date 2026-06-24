Actor Hina Khan has reacted to the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. Police claim his fiancée Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill him as she did not want to marry him, with the plot originating at Lohagad Fort.

Hina Khan Reacts to Pune Businessman's Murder

The alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal has sent shockwaves across the country, sparking widespread reactions from citizens and public figures alike. Actor Hina Khan has also weighed in on the case, reacting to the incident.

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In her Instagram post, Hina Khan wrote, "Aaj ke time mai sach sunna aur sach kehna itna mushkil ho gaya hai ki log kisi ki jaan lene ko bhi taiyaar hain (In today's time to tell the truth and face it has become so difficult that people are even ready to take the life of another person)... It seems it is easier to take someone's life than to accept the truth." She added, "You could have spared him bus ek sach bolke and lived your life with any xyz? why?"

Police Probe Reveals Chilling Conspiracy

The Pune Rural Police investigating the murder of businessman Ketan Agrawal have claimed that the alleged conspiracy to kill him may have originated during a visit to Lohagad Fort on May 31, officials said on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Ketan Agrawal and accused Siya Goyal had visited the fort together on May 31, where she allegedly first conceived the idea of killing him after observing him sitting near the edge of the structure.

Initial Murder Attempt and Cover-up

Police further claim that an initial attempt to execute the alleged plan was made on June 14, when Siya reportedly tried to push Ketan off the fort. However, after the attempt allegedly failed, she raised an alarm about spotting a snake and later claimed that he had fallen accidentally during the panic.

Officials further said that prior to the incident, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a cafe where they discussed the plan and identified possible locations on the fort from where the victim could be pushed.

Motive and Relationship Between Accused

Investigators have also claimed that Siya Goyal did not want to marry Ketan Agrawal and conspired with her friend Chetan Chaudhary to eliminate him.

The Police also claimed that Siya and Chetan remained in constant contact over several months and allegedly exchanged over 2,000 phone calls.

The probe further suggests that both accused first met at a Diwali party last year and later developed a close friendship.

Police further claimed that although Siya had grown close to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and liked him, she was also not prepared to marry him at present.

Investigators suspect that Siya allegedly wanted to eliminate Ketan Agrawal while continuing her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Police said Siya and Chetan first met during a Diwali party last year and later became close.

Investigators claimed the two remained in regular contact over the past several months and allegedly discussed plans to kill Ketan.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.