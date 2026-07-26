Kareena Kapoor Khan once revealed how Saif Ali Khan popped the big question to her, and it is all things cute and cheesy. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated star couples in the entertainment industry. They make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, stunning looks, and undying love for each other. The duo always look oh-so-in love, and there's no denying that.

Saif And Kareena's Love

Saif is always noted as this green flag husband. Thanks to his sweet gentleman gestures towards Kareena at public events and interviews. Fans love to see how perfect they are for each other. On the same note, when Kareena once appeared on Koffee With Karan with Priyanka Chopra, she shared the story of her sweet proposal.

How Saif Proposed to Kareena

Yes, you read that right. Talking about how Saif popped the question, she told Kareena and Priyanka, “We were shooting for Chaliyaa Chaliyaa, actually, and he stayed back for the shoot because it was my song, and he just woke up one morning and said, ‘Let’s get married.' I wanna marry you. Let's go to a church and let's just do it right here'. I was like, ‘Are you mad?’ He was like, ” Yeah, I don't care.' I just want to do it. I want to marry you. I want to spend my life with you, and I can't see it any other way. And I just realised, yeah, this is it."

On The Work Front

Kareena's upcoming movie is the investigative crime thriller Daayra. On the other hand, Saif's upcoming and recently released major projects include Haiwaan, Hum Hindustani, and Kartavya.