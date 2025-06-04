- Home
- Entertainment
- Hina Khan ties the knot with longtime love Rocky Jaiswal, shares stunning wedding photos
Hina Khan ties the knot with longtime love Rocky Jaiswal, shares stunning wedding photos
Bigg Boss fame Hina Khan has married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The 37-year-old actress shared stunning wedding photos, delighting fans with their royal charm and love.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan expressed her joy, saying, “Coming from different worlds, we built our own. Love erased the lines, and in each other, we found a forever kind of home.
Hina Khan humbly asked fans for their love, saying, “As husband and wife, we begin this beautiful journey. Please shower us with your blessings and good wishes as we step into forever together.”
Hina Khan looked radiant in a Manish Malhotra apple green saree, adorned with intricate gold and silver threadwork. The saree featured a delicate light red border, adding a touch of elegance to her bridal look.
Hina Khan’s wedding saree featured a heartfelt detail — the pallu was beautifully embroidered with her and Rocky’s names, joined by an infinity symbol, symbolizing their eternal bond and the timelessness of their love.