Ankita Lokhande to Hina Khan: Bigg Boss beauties who rocked no-makeup look
You'll be stunned seeing the no-makeup looks of these famous Bigg Boss beauties! Can you even recognize them?
| Published : Jun 01 2025, 10:36 AM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande appeared in Bigg Boss season 17. This is how she looks without makeup.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan
Hina Khan was the runner-up in Bigg Boss season 11. Here's her no-makeup look.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar won Bigg Boss season 12. This is what she looks like without makeup.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed was first seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and also in OTT 2. She's hard to recognize without makeup.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan, winner of Bigg Boss 7, is seen here without any makeup.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari, the Bigg Boss 4 winner, looks like this without makeup.
77
Image Credit : Social Media
Rashmi Desai
Rashmi Desai appeared in Bigg Boss seasons 13 and 15. This is her without makeup.
