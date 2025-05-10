Image Credit : Social Media

Popular actress Hina Khan has spoken out after receiving a wave of online hate and unfollow threats following her public support for India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional message addressing the backlash, which she says has deeply affected her.

In her post, Hina expressed disappointment at the unexpected negativity, especially from people across the border. She shared that she had always received love from them in the past, but her recent expression of patriotism triggered abuse, curses, and hateful messages.