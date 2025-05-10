- Home
Hina Khan responds to online hate after supporting India during Operation Sindoor: 'I am Indian first..'
Popular actress Hina Khan has spoken out after receiving a wave of online hate and unfollow threats following her public support for India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and emotional message addressing the backlash, which she says has deeply affected her.
In her post, Hina expressed disappointment at the unexpected negativity, especially from people across the border. She shared that she had always received love from them in the past, but her recent expression of patriotism triggered abuse, curses, and hateful messages.
Without naming anyone specifically, Hina revealed that the criticism wasn’t limited to just her political views. She mentioned that trolls targeted her personal life, including her family, her medical condition, and her faith.
“All my life I only saw affection from across the border,” Hina wrote. “After I supported my country before and after Operation Sindoor, many abused and cursed me, and some even targeted my illness and my family. Many are threatening to unfollow me.”
The actress made it clear that her intention was never to spread hate. She wanted to support her country during a difficult time. She acknowledged everyone has the right to support their nation, but urged people to remain respectful and humane.
“I don’t expect you to support India. You support your country, that’s fine. But I hoped you’d treat me with the same humanity I showed you,” she added.
Ending her message with strong words, Hina stood firm in her beliefs. “I am Indian first and always will be. Go ahead, unfollow me. I don’t care. I didn’t insult anyone. I just stood with my nation. Jai Hind.”
Her message has sparked conversation online, with many fans standing by her side and praising her courage.