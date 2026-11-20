With just a low budget of Rs 2 crores, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ became a surprise hit. It earned a huge amount of money, Rs 452.53 crores worldwide. The film is one of the most profitable of this year. The film earned an impressive amount of Rs 403.73 crores gross and made a profit of Rs 342.15 crores in India. Shobhinav Satya stars in the film, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba.