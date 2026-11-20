OM Overseas Review: Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole has opened in theatres worldwide. Following its US premiere shows, early audience reactions have started emerging online, offering a glimpse of the film's reception overseas

The much-anticipated Tamil spy-action thriller O.M: Operation Mole, featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, arrived in cinemas worldwide on November 20, 2026. Ahead of its Indian theatrical release, the film held special premiere screenings in the United States on the evening of November 19.

As these screenings concluded, moviegoers began sharing their initial impressions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The early reactions have generated interest among fans waiting to see how the film has performed outside India.

The overseas premieres offered the first opportunity for international audiences to experience the film on the big screen, with conversations around its performances, storytelling and overall cinematic presentation beginning to emerge. However, these initial responses should be viewed as individual audience opinions rather than a definitive verdict on the film.

Dhanush, Mammootty And Sai Pallavi Lead A Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole brings together an ensemble cast led by Dhanush and Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans also feature in important roles.

The film's combination of performers from different film industries has contributed to the anticipation surrounding its release. Dhanush takes the lead, while Mammootty's presence adds another major attraction to the project. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast further strengthen the ensemble.

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios. With its spy-action premise and a prominent multilingual cast, the project has attracted attention beyond the Tamil-speaking audience.

OM Movie Technical Team And Worldwide Release Details

Apart from its ensemble cast, O.M: Operation Mole features a technical crew with experience across different departments of filmmaking. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Ezhil Arasu K is responsible for cinematography. R. Kalaivanan has handled the editing.

The action sequences have been choreographed by Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee, adding to the film's action-oriented presentation. Rajeevan has overseen production design, while Phantom FX and Spectre Post are associated with the visual effects.

The film released worldwide in theatres on November 20, 2026. With overseas premieres already underway and Indian audiences now getting their first theatrical screenings, the coming days will offer a clearer picture of its box-office performance and audience reception.