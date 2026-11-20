Aakasamlo Oka Tara X Review: Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara has started receiving audience reactions following its premiere shows. While the emotional storyline and performances are winning praise, some viewers have flagged its slow pace

Dulquer Salmaan's latest Telugu film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, has started generating conversations on social media following its premiere screenings on November 19. Several viewers who watched the early shows took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first impressions of the film.

The initial reactions suggest that the first half has struck an emotional chord with audiences. Some viewers have described it as a heartwarming experience, with particular appreciation for the film's emotional sequences and character development.

One viewer highlighted an emotional conversation between the lead characters, saying that the scene involving Saraswathi and Krishna was particularly moving. Another described the first half as a feel-good experience, adding that the relatively slow storytelling works for the film's genre.

However, a section of the audience felt that the narrative takes its time to progress. While the screenplay has received appreciation for keeping viewers invested, the pacing could be a concern for those expecting a faster-moving entertainer.

Dulquer Salmaan, Satvika Veeravalli's Performances Get Praise

The performances of Dulquer Salmaan and debutante Satvika Veeravalli have emerged as some of the biggest talking points in the early audience reactions.

Dulquer appears to have impressed viewers with his emotionally driven portrayal of Krishna. Several social media users have praised his ability to bring depth and sincerity to the character, with some calling his performance one of the film's strongest aspects.

Satvika Veeravalli, meanwhile, has received encouraging feedback for her performance in her first major acting outing. Her pairing with Dulquer has also caught the attention of moviegoers, particularly in the film's emotional sequences.

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar has received appreciation for his background score, which audiences believe adds to the emotional impact of important scenes. Shruti Haasan, Ruhani Sharma and Swasika also feature in significant roles.

Predictable Storyline And Slow Pace: What Didn't Work?

Despite the encouraging responses, Aakasamlo Oka Tara has not received entirely unanimous praise. Some viewers have pointed out that the storyline follows familiar emotional-drama territory, making certain developments predictable.

The second half has received comparatively mixed feedback. While several viewers found it decent and emotionally satisfying, others felt that the narrative loses some momentum and could have benefited from tighter editing.

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A few social media reactions have also highlighted the film's runtime and slower storytelling as areas that might affect the overall viewing experience.

Directed by Pavan Sadineni, Aakasamlo Oka Tara revolves around dreams, relationships, ambition and the determination to overcome challenges. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles and was released in theatres on November 20, 2026.