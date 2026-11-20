For a 54-year-old part-timer juggling a Hollywood schedule, this is the smartest fit because it doesn't demand he show up every week. The Bloodline has spent months at war with 946, and Royce Keys' crew haven't exactly been gentle about it: Jacob Fatu got run over by a car, The Usos were dumped in a parking lot, and Solo Sikoa was abducted.

An advisory role keeps The Rock in the corner without taking a single bump. He's related to every one of them, and his influence within the family is well documented, which carries over naturally into their wrestling dynamic. A man who can walk down, stare Keys in the eye and spell out what's coming would counter Jaida Parker's presence, and it saves WWE from booking a match it would then have to deliver on.