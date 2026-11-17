3 3 Image Credit : Asianet News

Will it cross Baahubali 2? Telugu collections

Looking at the current downward trend, doubts are creeping in on whether it can surpass 'Baahubali 2'. It currently trails behind 'Baahubali 2', 'Pushpa 2', 'Dhurandhar 2', and 'Dangal'. It remains to be seen how many records it will ultimately break. In the Telugu states, 'Ramayana' collected just Rs. 1.5 crores on its 12th day, bringing its total to Rs. 73.40 crores. It has reportedly brought good profits for distributor Dil Raju. Across India, it has grossed Rs. 947.25 crores, with net collections at Rs. 792.60 crores.