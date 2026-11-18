Explore this week's OTT releases from November 16–22, 2026. Discover new movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other streaming platforms, with release dates and details.

A variety of new films and shows have arrived on streaming platforms thisa week. Bhuvan Bam makes his highly-anticipated return in Dhindora Season 2, while Nicolas Cage stars in the sports biopic Madden. The new releases are available to watch on various platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and more.

There are many releases from different regions, with variety of themes like campus romance, crime, fantasy etc. Below are 10 releases to watch on OTT platforms from 16th November to 22nd November.

Madden (Prime Video) – 18th November

Madden features Nicolas Cage as the legendary American football coach John Madden. The film shows how he performed with the Oakland Raiders team, won Super Bowls and went on to become a popular TV commentator. Christian Bale and John Mulaney play key roles as Al Davis (owner of Oakland Raiders) and Trip Hawkins (video game entrepreneur). The film also details how Madden’s name was linked with the popular NFL video game franchise.

Campus Diaries Season 2 (MX Player by Prime Video) – 18th November

Students at Excel University are back! Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, and Abhinav Sharma all make returns. With Director Abhishek Yadav, the second season explores new changes in friendships, romantic dilemmas, rivalries and a scandal in the group.

Mr & Mrs Office (JioHotstar) – 18th November

This romantic comedy set in an office stars Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai. The married couple work at the same IT firm but struggle to keep their relationship a secret. Workplace dilemmas and common confusion causes complications.

The Altruists (Netflix) – 19th November

Stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle. The show is based on the downfall of cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. The show follows Caroline Ellison (Garner) and Sam Bankman-Fried (Boyle). It investigates the greed in this financial scandal, and the choices made during this infamous corporate controversy.

Dhindora Season 2 (Netflix) – 20th November

After almost 5 years away, Bhuvan Bam returns to BB Ki Vines. In this season, Titu Mama has suffered a big loss of 11 crores and complex family issues. Sanjeeda Shaikh joins the cast as Kavita Mami. With 8 episodes, the new season sees the return of these familiar characters in new and funny situations.

Anbil Avan (SonyLIV) – 20th November

Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan star in this film which follows a married couple leaving corporate jobs to run a home stay in a hill station. However, things do not go according to plan as they face difficulties to protect their property. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Crazy Kalyanam (aha) – 20th November

With stars Anupama Parameswaran and Tharun Bhascker. This romantic film explores marriage choices in relation to family expectations. It considers the choices people make when love and tradition conflict. This regional release is a great choice if you are looking for a family themed romantic movie.

Perfect Liars (Amazon Prime Video) – 20th November

This Spanish thriller created from Álex Mírez’s novel, explores a prestigious university. Wealthy, influential and secretive, students at the university live very particular lifestyles. Irene Balmes stars as determined Jude Derry who challenges 3 wealthy brothers, the Cash’s, at Tagus University. The series is a combination of school drama, mystery and mind games.

Guarding Stars – Netflix (November 18)

Guardians of the Stars is a romantic comedy. It stars Leighton Meester and Jared Padalecki. It is based on a book by Katherine Center called The Bodyguard. While visiting his family ranch at Christmas, a bodyguard act as the girlfriend of a popular action hero. It was directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and also stars Andie MacDowell and CM Punk.

The Odyssey (Digital Rental or Buy) – 18th November

Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey directed by Christopher Nolan is available to rent and buy on digital platforms. Adapted from Homer’s epic, the film follows Odysseus’ challenging journey home following the Trojan War. This release is a digital pay-per-view.