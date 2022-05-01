Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan were doing last night (Pictures)

Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff, among others, celebrated the first anniversary of Jacqueline Fernandez's Passion Project YOLO.

The You Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, founded by Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez to produce and share stories of generosity in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, marked its first anniversary.



Jacqueline, who is not just an actress but also a child rights champion, has dedicated her whole year to improving the lives of children and society.



She arranged an event with different activities for underprivileged youngsters to kick off a year of YOLO. The actress enlisted the help of several great actors from the business, like Meet Bros, Tiger Shroff, and Yohini, to brighten the occasion and bring smiles to the cheeks of the children. Salman Khan, the Bollywood Bhai, also made an appearance at the occasion, which made the kids happy.

NGO representatives praised Jackie, saying they were looking forward to working with the foundation and how she had helped them achieve their aims.