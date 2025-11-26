Aneet Padda, the talented actress from Saiyaara, recently opened up about her journey to becoming an actor. She shared how her childhood interests and her mother’s encouragement shaped her decision to pursue acting.

Recently, the performance of Aneet Padda in Saiyaara attracted a lot of attention, and she spoke about her journey to acting. In an exclusive interaction, she said that her passion for performing arts began at a very young age. “I was always drawn to storytelling and performing. Even as a child, I loved mimicking scenes from films and imagining myself in different characters.”

Aneet gives credit to her mother for being a prime motivator behind her decision to pursue acting. “My mom encouraged me to follow my heart. She always said, ‘If you want to do this, you should give it your all.’ That constant support gave me a lot of confidence and a lot of determination to step into acting.”

Aneet told, “I would memorise the poem and deliver it very blandly, and my mom kept saying, ‘You just have to understand what it means. Stop overthinking and say it the way you feel it.’''

‘’They noticed the emotion I brought to poetry could naturally translate to a performance," Aneet Padda said also her principal told her, “You’re very good at this. I don’t think you know."

“I’m very sensitive. I feel things deeply. So, the responsibility of love, that weight of wanting to do right by the people who support you, that can feel pressurising. It’s beautiful, but sometimes, it is a lot. I cry once a week looking at the edits my fans make. The effort, the love, I just hope I can do justice to it."

The Big Break

Eventually, her effort paid off, and she had her big break with Saiyaara, giving her the chance to scale both her acting and emotional range. "Being a part of Saiyaara was a great learning experience for me; I got to know the nitty-gritties of performing for the camera and connect emotionally with the audience," she explained.

Aneet believes, however, one should never underestimate the power of encouragement from family. The words of encouragement from a loved one can alter the course of one's future. “If you want to act, you have to throw yourself into it entirely. Train yourself, practice, be patient, and be resilient.”