Kapil Sharma remembered Dharmendra, calling him the 'kindest' icon. He shared how the veteran actor agreed to be on his show when no one else would, treating him like a son and leaving a lasting impact with his warmth and humility.

Kapil Sharma Remembers Dharmendra's Generosity and Humility

Comedian Kapil Sharma on Wednesday remembered legendary Bollywood star Dharmendra, expressing deep admiration for the veteran actor and recalling the warmth, generosity and affection he received from him over the years.

Kapil Sharma shared heartfelt memories of Dharmendra, describing him as one of the kindest and most grounded icons the industry has ever produced. Speaking about the early days of his career, Kapil said he was deeply moved when Dharmendra readily agreed to visit his show, even though no celeb was "ready to come at that time".

'Like Losing My Father For The Second Time'

Speaking about his interactions with the veteran actor, Kapil said Dharmendra always made him feel like family, whether on the sets of his comedy show or during personal conversations. "Everyone feels that someone has left their own family. Because when I lost my father, I was 22. So, when you learn from your father, at that time, my father passed away. So, I did not spend much time with him," Kapil said during the trailer launch of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' He added that the veteran actor's humility left a lasting impact on him.

How Dharmendra Agreed to Be on Kapil's Show

The comedian recalled how the late actor agreed to visit his show "When I came to Mumbai and when we had to start our show, So, no one knew what our show was, what it was not. And production house, channel, they were trying, ki kis celeb ko bulayae aur koi aane ko tayaar nahi tha( Which celeb to call and no one was ready to come at that time). And I met Dharmendra ji for the first time in a flight. We were going to Toronto. So, we became so close on that flight. You will not believe, in that entire flight, Dharmendra ji went to tell us some jokes. And we became so close. So, I thought, let's go to Dharmendra ji once. So, I took time from him and went to meet him. He did not ask anything about the show. "

He highlighted Dharmendra's rare ability to stay emotionally connected with people despite decades of stardom. "Maine kaha paaji mai show bana raha hu (I said paaji I am making it for the first time). And I want you to be our guest. At that time, one of his films was being released, and he was busy. Yet, he told his team that this is my son, and arrange a date for him"

Expressing gratitude for the time spent with the veteran actor, Kapil said Dharmendra's encouragement often came at moments when he needed it the most.

"Uske baad bahut saare aease mauke kayi badi saari mulakate.. maine kal media mein bhi likha tha dusri baar mere liye pita ko kho dene jaisa vo raha hai (it was like losing my father for the second time.." (I wrote yesterday as well. It was like losing my father for the second time...)

End of an Era: Dharmendra's Passing

Legendary star Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema. The final rites of the actor were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Bollywood Pays Last Respects

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the cremation ground to pay condolences to the Deol family.Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur and several others also paid their last respects.

Battle with Illness

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. However, sadly, he left for the heavenly abode on November 24.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

A Storied Life and Legacy

Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of his time, made his mark in Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among others. He was known not only for his versatility on screen but also for his contributions to the film industry and for inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

The actor's demise has been mourned across the country, with fans and colleagues paying heartfelt tributes that reflect the profound impact he had on Indian cinema and popular culture. (ANI)