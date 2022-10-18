Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where actress will deliver her baby

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 9:26 AM IST

    Soon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will embrace parenthood. A rumour is that Alia will give birth to her first baby towards the end of November or the first week of December. According to reports, actress has enrolled her name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to start a family, and soon they will become parents! According to a report, soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are now enjoying the success of their most recent film, "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva," are anticipated to give birth at any time between the end of November and the first week of December. 
     

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    One of the popular entertainment portals was informed by sources close to the Kapoor family that Alia Bhatt has been registered at the H.N. Girgaon's Reliance Foundation Hospital.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In June of this year, the "Darlings" actress made her pregnancy public. In April of this year, the actress and Ranbir Kapoor got married. Alia Bhatt tweeted a picture from the hospital when she was getting her sonogram, and Ranbir Kapoor was there as a supportive husband, sitting by her bedside. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    The couple is eager to begin their new responsibilities in life, but according to a rumour, Alia will probably take a year off from work to give her whole attention to the kid. After the baby's birthday, Alia has two releases planned. These include Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    She has decided to rest long when the baby is born because her joy is at its pinnacle. You might be astonished to learn that Alia won't start working again for at least a year. As she has a couple films out and has finished filming them, the person claimed.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This does not imply that Alia will avoid the spotlight, though. According to rumours, Alia will continue to play a significant role in the brand and has just launched maternity apparel marketing. Also Read: Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The last time we saw Alia and Ranbir together was in the September release of Brahmastra. Their families held a tiny baby shower ceremony earlier this month at the couple's Mumbai home. Also Read: Kantara (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's thriller is another hit Kannada film story at pan-India level

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Kantara Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film RBA

    Kantara: Prabhas to Kangana Rananut to Shilpa Shetty and more share their review on Rishab Shetty's film

    I quit said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of physical abuse drb

    ‘I quit’, said Vaishali Takkar in her 5-page suicide note accusing Rahul Navlani of ‘physical abuse’

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Recent Stories

    Politics within the judiciary is unseen: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on process for appointing judges - adt

    "Politics within the judiciary is unseen": Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on process for appointing judges

    football Karim Benzema wins Ballon dOr 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings-ayh

    Karim Benzema wins Ballon d'Or 2022 after 44 goals in a season; netizens shower blessings

    Who is Rani Chatterjee? Bhojpuri actress claims Sajid Khan asked about her breast size and sex life RBA

    Who is Rani Chatterjee? Bhojpuri actress claims Sajid Khan asked about her breast size and sex life

    Kantara (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's thriller is another Kannada film hit story at pan-India level RBA

    Kantara (Hindi): Rishab Shetty's thriller is another hit Kannada film story at pan-India level

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones RBA

    Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp to share with your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon