Here's when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir will welcome their baby; THIS hospital where actress will deliver her baby

Soon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will embrace parenthood. A rumour is that Alia will give birth to her first baby towards the end of November or the first week of December. According to reports, actress has enrolled her name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

According to a report, soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are now enjoying the success of their most recent film, "Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva," are anticipated to give birth at any time between the end of November and the first week of December.



One of the popular entertainment portals was informed by sources close to the Kapoor family that Alia Bhatt has been registered at the H.N. Girgaon's Reliance Foundation Hospital.



In June of this year, the "Darlings" actress made her pregnancy public. In April of this year, the actress and Ranbir Kapoor got married. Alia Bhatt tweeted a picture from the hospital when she was getting her sonogram, and Ranbir Kapoor was there as a supportive husband, sitting by her bedside. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra in 2018.

The couple is eager to begin their new responsibilities in life, but according to a rumour, Alia will probably take a year off from work to give her whole attention to the kid. After the baby's birthday, Alia has two releases planned. These include Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

She has decided to rest long when the baby is born because her joy is at its pinnacle. You might be astonished to learn that Alia won't start working again for at least a year. As she has a couple films out and has finished filming them, the person claimed.



This does not imply that Alia will avoid the spotlight, though. According to rumours, Alia will continue to play a significant role in the brand and has just launched maternity apparel marketing. Also Read: Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

