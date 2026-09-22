Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Jaffar got real about her emotional struggles and childhood trauma during her first solo trip. She shared how she started working at 19 and is now a self-made content creator.

Many contestants become household names after their stint on Bigg Boss, and Jasmin Jaffar is definitely one of them. While she had a bit of a rocky start with a negative image, she eventually won over the audience. Right now, her social media is buzzing with updates from her first-ever solo trip.

In between sharing travel stories, Jasmin also got candid about her life's journey and its tougher side. She revealed that some days are just incredibly hard, where she feels completely stuck.

''Some days, I just feel incredibly sad for no particular reason and end up crying. I might wake up in a great mood, but by the afternoon, it's all gone. I also have this terrible habit of getting triggered by every little thing,'' she shared. ''Even though I tell myself I've healed, I know there's still a lot of stuff bottled up inside me. And I cry thinking about all of it. It’s not the things that happened in the last year or two that get to me. It’s the traumas from my childhood that rush back.''

Jasmin added, ''I was in a really broken state recently and cried a lot. I’m doing okay now. Initially, I thought I shouldn't even make this video. But then I remembered all the young girls who look up to me as an inspiration, and I felt I needed to share this with them.''

She also spoke about her journey to financial independence. ''I'm getting so many positive comments these days. People tell me I'm an inspiration and that I'm living the life they dream of. But if someone like me can reach this point, then I truly believe anyone can. I come from a very simple background, with no family money to fall back on. In fact, I had to drop out of my degree course because we couldn't afford it. I started working and earning my own money from the age of 19.''

Addressing questions about her income, she clarified, ''A lot of people ask me where I get all my money from. The answer is simple: I'm a content creator. I do a lot of promotional shoots and I get paid for my work. That's how I manage all my expenses,'' Jasmin explained in her video.