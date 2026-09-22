Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away at the age of 75. The last rites were held at Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium, attended by family and several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Farhan Akhtar.

Rani Mukerji’s mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday afternoon. Family members and several members from the film fraternity arrived at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium to pay their last respects. Alia Bhatt was among those arrived at the crematorium following Krishna Mukerji’s death. Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta and Ayan Mukerji were also present at the Pawan Hans Crematorium.

A statement shared by the family said, “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”

Who Was Krishna Mukerji?

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, co-founder of Filmalaya Studios, who died in 2017. Actor Rani Mukerji and film producer Raja Mukerji are their two children. Krishna Mukerji was also associated with the Bengali film industry as a playback singer. Her work includes the song ‘Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja’ from Teesri Aankh, which was released in 1982. (ANI)