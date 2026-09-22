Randeep Hooda won the Best Debut Film of a Director award for his biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' at the 72nd National Film Awards. The ceremony was held in Gujarat, where President Droupadi Murmu presented him with the award.

Randeep Hooda received the Best Debut Film of a Director award at the 72nd National Film Awards for his biographical drama film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' The award ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, near the Statue of Unity. This year, the National Film Awards ceremony was held outside New Delhi for the first time. President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Film Award to the actor who turned director with his debut film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Released in 2024, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' showcased the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Along with Hooda, the movie also featured Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences--amounting to 50 years of imprisonment in the infamous 'Kala Pani' (Cellular Jail) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1911 for his resistance against British policies. He passed away on February 26, 1966.

Randeep Hooda on the 'most demanding project'

After the announcement of the 72nd National Award winners in July, Randeep Hooda described the film as the most demanding project of his career. "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantryaveer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process. This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those. And despite that, somehow we kept finding the strength to move forward. As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility towards telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty," Hooda said in a press statement.

He added, "Whatever we endured while making this film is insignificant compared to the life he lived and the sacrifices he made. I'm deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I hope it inspires more people, especially the younger generation, to discover and reflect on Veer Savarkar's legacy."

Other Key Winners

Among other winners, Srikanth was named Best Hindi Film, Raayan won Best Tamil Film, Feminichi Fathima was named Best Malayalam Film, and Committee Kurrollu won Best Telugu Film.