Amid questions over Aasif Khan's growing closeness with Love Gill in 'Bigg Boss 20', his wife Zeba has spoken out. She asked viewers to watch the show's full live feed instead of judging their marriage based on short viral clips.

Actor Aasif Khan’s journey inside the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house has once again come under discussion after his viral moments with fellow contestant Love Gill. Amid questions over their growing closeness, Aasif’s wife Zeba has now spoken out, asking viewers to watch the show’s full live feed instead of judging their marriage based on short clips shared online.

Aasif, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has been in the news several times since entering the reality show. He was earlier called out by host Salman Khan after accusing the show of being biased and for his aggressive behaviour inside the house. More recently, his interactions with Love have caught the attention of viewers. Several clips of the two contestants have gone viral on social media, with some users questioning Aasif’s boundaries as a married man.

Zeba Khan Defends Husband Aasif

Amid the online discussion, Zeba took to Instagram to defend her husband. Sharing a post about the matter, she captioned it, “Bas, bahut hua” and asked viewers to watch the show’s 24-hour live feed before forming an opinion about their relationship. “As Aasif’s wife, I think it is important to say this once, from my heart and with complete clarity. To everyone out there trying to spin a different narrative about him - I’m talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it. Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media,” she wrote.

Zeba said viewers would get a different picture of Aasif’s relationship with her by watching his conversations throughout the show. She also said that their marriage was strong and that there was no need for her to explain it because of a few moments shown online. “You’ll see how often he talks about me, our life and our relationship, and you’ll see so much more of the husband I know than what a few seconds can ever capture. Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong, and there is nothing here to explain or justify. Each one inside is playing their own game. Let them. But please don’t make the game a judgment of someone’s character or marriage,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aasif Firdous Khan (@aasifkhan_1)

Zeba also asked viewers to judge Aasif based on his complete journey inside the house rather than short clips circulating on social media. “So, to everyone watching - watch Aasif, watch his journey, see the person for yourself, and support him for who he truly is. A few clips can create a story. They cannot rewrite the truth,” she said.

Viral Moments Under Scrutiny

Her statement came after several moments between Aasif and Love went viral online. In one clip, Love was seen hugging Aasif while comforting him after a decision did not go in his favour. Another clip showed Love sitting on Aasif’s legs while he was lying on a bed. In the latest episode, Love was also seen resting her head on Aasif’s chest as the contestants sat together during the nomination process.

The moments led to mixed reactions from viewers, with some calling the interactions “cringe”, while others questioned Aasif’s growing closeness with Love. Some social media users also said they felt bad for his wife and questioned whether Aasif should set clearer boundaries inside the house.

Meanwhile, rapper Yung DSA lost one of his lives on the show after Aman Gandhi traded it for luxury ration. Bigg Boss 20 airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm. (ANI)