Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

Seven years have passed but Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s secret has not yet come out. With Akshaye Khanna beginning a fresh probe in the Salgaonkar case, as Tabu joins him to unravel the mystery behind her son’s death, will Ajay Devgn’s act finally come to the fore?

Ajay Devgn as ‘Vijay Salgaonkar’ is returning to the screens after seven long years while he continues to save his family from the crime they committed. Makers of ‘Drishyam’ have returned with the sequel, the trailer of which was dropped on Monday. The film stars Ajay, Tabu and Shriya Saran in key roles, has Akshaye Khanna joining the cast as well.

Akshay Khanna will be seen playing the role of a cop who is re-investigating a crime which took place seven years ago. And in that probe, he is joined by the cop, who lost her son.

The trailer of the thriller, which is slated to hit the screens on November 18, 2022, shows how Akshaye Khanna comes to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of Tabu’s son, seven years ago while. The gripping trailer shows an impressive performance by the film’s cast and promises a thrilling watch.

The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn talking about how truth always comes out, no matter how hard you try to hide it. It then dwells into him saying to Akshaye Khanna how they have been questioned about the crime for the last seven years, every single day. This further shows glimpses of his family and how they react to the case being re-opened by the police. And then comes the decisive entry of Tabu who says that there is evidence that she couldn’t find as she under-estimated him, while he is now under-estimating a mother now.

Similar to its prequel, Drishyam 2 is also filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience seated in their seat. One such nail-biting moment is when Ajay Devgn is shown recording his confession of the ‘crime’ in front of the camera.

As the trailer is finally out, it will be interesting to see whether or not Akshaye Khanna and Tabu can together unmask Ajay Devgn and his web of lies or not. The film will be released in the theatres on November 18.