Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drishyam 2 trailer: Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel?

    Seven years have passed but Vijay Salgaonkar and his family’s secret has not yet come out. With Akshaye Khanna beginning a fresh probe in the Salgaonkar case, as Tabu joins him to unravel the mystery behind her son’s death, will Ajay Devgn’s act finally come to the fore?

    Drishyam 2 trailer Can Akshay Khanna, Tabu take down Ajay Devgn in the nail-biting sequel? drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn as ‘Vijay Salgaonkar’ is returning to the screens after seven long years while he continues to save his family from the crime they committed. Makers of ‘Drishyam’ have returned with the sequel, the trailer of which was dropped on Monday. The film stars Ajay, Tabu and Shriya Saran in key roles, has Akshaye Khanna joining the cast as well.

    Akshay Khanna will be seen playing the role of a cop who is re-investigating a crime which took place seven years ago. And in that probe, he is joined by the cop, who lost her son. 

    The trailer of the thriller, which is slated to hit the screens on November 18, 2022, shows how Akshaye Khanna comes to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of Tabu’s son, seven years ago while. The gripping trailer shows an impressive performance by the film’s cast and promises a thrilling watch.

    ALSO READ: House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    The trailer begins with Ajay Devgn talking about how truth always comes out, no matter how hard you try to hide it. It then dwells into him saying to Akshaye Khanna how they have been questioned about the crime for the last seven years, every single day. This further shows glimpses of his family and how they react to the case being re-opened by the police. And then comes the decisive entry of Tabu who says that there is evidence that she couldn’t find as she under-estimated him, while he is now under-estimating a mother now.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor turns up the heat in HOT cleavage-revealing light blue ethnic wear

    Similar to its prequel, Drishyam 2 is also filled with twists and turns that will keep the audience seated in their seat. One such nail-biting moment is when Ajay Devgn is shown recording his confession of the ‘crime’ in front of the camera.

    As the trailer is finally out, it will be interesting to see whether or not Akshaye Khanna and Tabu can together unmask Ajay Devgn and his web of lies or not. The film will be released in the theatres on November 18.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 4:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala RBA

    Dasara First look: On Keerthy Suresh's 30th birthday, Nani shared her poster as Vennala

    Kim Kardashian is a Christian reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement RBA

    'Kim Kardashian is a Christian' reacts Kanye West on his ex-wife and Pete's 'fireplace sex' statement

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video RBA

    Kartik Aaryan wins bundle of money at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali party; check out this funny video

    House of The Dragon review Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9 drb

    House of The Dragon review: Panic, tension, unpredictability takes over episode 9

    Recent Stories

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun met the renowned Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev

    football Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to legendary Man United 'boss' Sir Alex Ferguson

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit - adt

    Not going for Satyagrah: BJP on Manish Sisodia's show of strength before CBI visit

    Air traffic volume expected to increase likely to recover to pre pandemic level Report gcw

    Air traffic volume expected to increase, likely to recover to pre-pandemic level: Report

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC AJR

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shows support to Saurav Ganguly, appeals PM Modi to send him to ICC

    Recent Videos

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We will miss Jasprit Bumrah - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We will miss Jasprit Bumrah' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon