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- Hera Pheri To Garam Masala: 8 Bollywood Comedy Films With High IMDb Ratings For A Fun Filled Watch
Hera Pheri To Garam Masala: 8 Bollywood Comedy Films With High IMDb Ratings For A Fun Filled Watch
World Laughter Day, celebrated on May 3, is all about spreading joy and smiles. If crowded events are not your thing, binge-watching some hilarious comedy films at home can be the perfect way to celebrate the occasion.
Bollywood's Best Comedy Films
The film Hera Pheri
Hera Pheri stands tall as one of Bollywood's best comedies. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal and is just full of hilarious moments. It scored a solid 8.2 rating on IMDb.
The film Munna Bhai MBBS
The film Garam Masala
The film Andaz Apna Apna
The film Welcome
The film Dulhe Raja
The film Golmaal
The film Hungama
The film 'Hungama', starring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen, is packed with non-stop, chaotic comedy. It has earned a 7.6 rating on IMDb.
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